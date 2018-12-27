  • 2018 sees 12 percent national increase in law enforcement officers who died on duty, report says

    By: Mike Lopardi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two officers from Central Florida are among the 144 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty this year.

    That's an increase of 12 percent from 2017.

    The numbers are from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

    The group found that most officers were killed by firearms, but our local tragedies show that's not always the case.

    Brevard County Deputy Kevin Stanton was surrounded by hundreds of fellow law enforcement officers when he was laid to rest in February. He died after his patrol vehicle was hit by a truck on I-95 near Titusville.

    Fifty-two officer deaths were connected to firearms, 50 to traffic incidents and 42 to other causes, including Daytona Beach police Officer Thomas Coulter, who collapsed during a training exercise outside of police headquarters in May.

    In Gilchrist County, about two hours northwest of Orlando, two deputies were killed in an ambush at a restaurant in April. The shooter later took his own life in a nearby vehicle.

    Florida, California, New York and Texas had the largest number of officers who died on duty this year.

     

