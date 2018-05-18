0 23 dogs found living in poor conditions are back with owner due to legal technicality

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More than 20 dogs were taken from a Daytona Beach home where police allege the animals were living in deplorable conditions, but a legal technicality has sent those dogs back to the owner, who is no longer facing charges.

Police were at the man’s home in November because they saw a car on the other side of a fence that they believed was stolen.

While they were in the yard checking to see if anyone was in the car, the officers saw the dogs.

Photos: Dogs found at Daytona Beach man's home

A judge has now determined it was an illegal search.

The 23 dogs were found chained up. Most of them had no water and some were in cages with small puppies surrounded by urine and feces, police said.

The dogs were taken in by the Halifax Humane Society.

"This has to be a more important thing in the community. This has to have more priority," said concerned resident Robyn Constantino.

The judge determined the dogs were found during an illegal search of a fenced-in yard. Daytona Beach police didn't have the right to continue searching after finding a stolen car on the property.

Constantino said the owner told her he was trying to care for the animals.

"He told me he loved the animals," she said.

And she believed he was sincere.

But police said some of he dogs were malnourished and had puncture scars and untreated open wounds.

Officers allege there was evidence consistent with breeding and fighting.

They recently recommended animal cruelty charges against the owner, but the state attorney's office decided not to prosecute.

"If the man's not telling the truth, we need to get these animals. And it's too late now. It's too late,” said Constantino.

The state attorney's office said it wasn't confident it could prove the case and the judge's ruling about the illegal search was a significant factor in not pursuing charges.

It’s not clear what the owner did with the dogs once he got them back.



