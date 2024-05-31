CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The countdown is on for another Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Friday’s launch is scheduled for 10:11 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup opportunities available until 10:37 p.m. and additional opportunities available on Saturday, June 1 starting at 7:08 p.m.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, EUTELSAT 36D, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

