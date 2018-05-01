3 arrested in connection with homicide in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in Orlando, police said.
Police made the arrests at an apartment complex on Jefferson Street.
Related Headlines
Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, Precious Mae Holmes, 20, and Oscar Chambers, 30, face charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Map: 2018 homicides in Orlando
Albert M. Hanks was found shot to death in the 200 block of Terry Avenue on April 15.
Read: Battered man found dead in downtown Orlando, police say
This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9’s Jeff Deal on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}