  • 3 arrested in connection with homicide in Orlando, police say

    By: Jeff Deal

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in Orlando, police said.

    Police made the arrests at an apartment complex on Jefferson Street.

    Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, Precious Mae Holmes, 20, and Oscar Chambers, 30, face charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

    Albert M. Hanks was found shot to death in the 200 block of Terry Avenue on April 15.

