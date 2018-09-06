3 arrested in shooting death of Deltona man trying to help stranded driver

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in the death of a man who police said was shot by people he was trying to help.
Carlos Cruz Echevarria, 60, of Deltona, was found shot to death last year in a ditch near his home on Malaga Avenue and Puritan Street.
Detectives later learned he had brought his truck out to help another driver get his vehicle out of the ditch.
Instead, Cruz Echevarria was shot to death and his truck was stolen, deputies said.
The truck in the ditch has been reported stolen.
No other details were released about the arrests.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the State Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service will be making an announcement about the arrests at noon Thursday.
