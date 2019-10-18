  • 3 charged with attempted murder after shooting at Orange County bus stop

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after deputies say a security guard was shot at a bus stop earlier this month.

    James Hird Jr., Talia Greene-Stover and Johnny Brummit are all in jail, accused of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

    All three are expected to make their first appearance in front of a judge on Friday morning.

    When the shooting happened on Oct. 3, witnesses told Channel 9 they were waiting for a bus when a fight broke out, leading to gunfire.

    "It's ridiculous. It's not safe. You can't even make the bus without a fight or a shooting going on," witness Darryl Johnson said.

    Deputies said a man and a woman were fighting on a bus, and the fight spilled over to the parking lot at the Megabus station on Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.

    Deputies said that's when the security guard stepped in and was shot.

    At the time, the guard was taken to ORMC in serious but stable condition.

