3 children ages 6, 2 and 9-months missing, last seen in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing children last seen in the Orlando area.

Police said that six-year-old Summer Mercelin, two-year-old Jacqueline Leonard and nine-month-old Justyce Leonard were last seen on Monday, March 18 and were reported missing on March 21 by DCF.

Police said the children may be in the company of their mother, Alexius Baker and that their last possible location may have been North Carolina.

They are traveling in a silver 2018 Honda Civic with Texas license plate RFP9721.

Call the Orlando Police Department if you have any information regarding their whereabouts.

