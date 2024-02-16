3-D Printed Habitat Homes Coming to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Space Coast Habitat for Humanity and Macedonia Development Corporation are planning a first of its kind build in Melbourne.

Two homes will be 3-D printed on Lipscomb Street by Apis Cor, the company is headquartered in Melbourne.

The only other Habitat 3-D builds in the country are in Arizona and Virginia.

Read: ‘A conflict of interest’: Orange County cancels contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson

The $400,000 dollar cost of construction for the Florida build is being covered by funds the City of Melbourne received through the American Rescue Plan, and Wells Fargo.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group