3 dead in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Three people are dead following a crash in Poinciana Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Bell Tower Crossing East.
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred between two vehicles, with one becoming engulfed in flames after the crash.
It is not yet known what led to the crash.
Victim information has yet to be released.
