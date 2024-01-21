3 dead, suspect in custody after Palm Bay shooting, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

According to a news release, police arrived at the scene at the Woodlake Village Apartments for shots fired calls around 9:30 p.m.

Palm Bay police said there three people are confirmed dead, and others are receiving medical treatment.

Investigators said it appeared it was a domestic situation.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victims in the shooting.

