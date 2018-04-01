  • 3 injured during shooting in Orlando, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night, officers said.

    Investigators said the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

    All three victims were transported to the hospital and one person is in critical condition, police said.

    Officers said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

