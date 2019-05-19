3 men shot during memorial event at Palm Bay bar, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Three men were shot during a memorial event Sunday afternoon at a bar in Palm Bay, according to police.
Officers said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at The Wet Spot bar on Dixie Highway near U.S. 1.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Mayday! Going down!’ pilot says before landing plane on I-4 ramp near Maitland
- ‘This is about safety’: Disney firefighters voice concerns over staffing amid park expansions
- CRIME SPREE: Deputies search for men accused of 2 carjackings, 3 armed robberies in 4 counties
- Florida woman accused of threatening to ‘shoot everyone’ at elementary school, deputies say
The men were shot at a memorial event being held behind the location, officers said.
The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
Officers said there were several people at the bar during the shooting.
No other information was released by police.
Cont. The investigation is on going and we will provide updates when additional information is available. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact PDIntel@pbfl.org or 321-952-3456 reference case number 19-005291 pic.twitter.com/ukn16N6B2B— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) May 19, 2019
Officers responded to The West Spot Bar at 3650 Dixie Hwy NE in reference to a shooting involving multiple subjects. Three individuals are currently being treated at local hospitals in serious condition. Detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. pic.twitter.com/z7Xx0fUFhw— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) May 19, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}