  3 men shot during memorial event at Palm Bay bar, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Three men were shot during a memorial event Sunday afternoon at a bar in Palm Bay, according to police.

    Officers said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at The Wet Spot bar on Dixie Highway near U.S. 1.

    The men were shot at a memorial event being held behind the location, officers said.

    The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

    Officers said there were several people at the bar during the shooting.

    No other information was released by police.

     

     

     

