3 men sought after person pistol-whipped in Deltona jewelry store robbery

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - Three men are being sought in connection with a robbery at a Deltona jewelry store, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

     

    Three men armed with guns entered the Marsilvia Jewelry store on Saxon Boulevard Wednesday at about 2 p.m. and pistol-whipped a person, deputies said.

     

    One of the men smashed the display cases and removed jewelry before leaving the store, deputies said.

     

     The robbers' car, a newer model Toyota Camry, was caught on surveillance video.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

