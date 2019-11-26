  • 3 Orange County deputies taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Orange County deputies and a man were taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after possible exposure to the deadly drug fentanyl.

    Deputies said they arrested a man around 2:50 p.m. on felony narcotics charges.

    Related Headlines

    While taking the man to jail, he began to show signs of an overdose, and the deputies pulled over to call in medical assistance.

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Firefighter administered Narcan to the man and his condition improved.

    While treating the man, three Orange County deputies also began feeling the effects of a possible overdose, officials said.

    The three deputies and the man were all taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories