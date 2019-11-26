3 Orange County deputies taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Orange County deputies and a man were taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after possible exposure to the deadly drug fentanyl.
Deputies said they arrested a man around 2:50 p.m. on felony narcotics charges.
Related Headlines
While taking the man to jail, he began to show signs of an overdose, and the deputies pulled over to call in medical assistance.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bodies in burned vehicle were parents of Longwood toddler found on NY porch, family confirms
- Lockdown at the White House: Errant aircraft causes brief panic in Washington
- Man gets 35 years in prison for raping 9-year-old multiple times
- Man arrested after woman found dead at Orange County home, deputies say
Firefighter administered Narcan to the man and his condition improved.
While treating the man, three Orange County deputies also began feeling the effects of a possible overdose, officials said.
The three deputies and the man were all taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}