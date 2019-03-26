  • 3 Orange County schools on lockout due to police activity, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three schools were placed on lockout Tuesday due to police activity in the area, Orange County school officials said.

    Officials said Olympia High School, Chain of Lakes High School and Windy Ridge K-8, were placed on lockout.

    Classes are in session, and the lockout is not related to any campus incident, the OCPS said.

    A news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “Deputies said they were surveilling an armed robbery suspect with an active warrant in the area of Conroy Windermere Road and South Apopka-Vineland Road, when the suspect was able to evade them and fled on foot."

    Deputies "contained the suspect," but placed the schools on lockout status as a precaution," the release said.

    *A lockout recovers all students from outside the building, secures the building perimeter and locks all outside doors. This would be implemented when there is a threat or hazard outside the building.

     

