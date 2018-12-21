  • 3 Orlando firefighters injured in crash on SR-408

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials said a car crashed into a fire engine as firefighters were assisting in another crash on SR-408.

     

    The driver of the car was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said.

     

    The firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.  

