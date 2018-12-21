3 Orlando firefighters injured in crash on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials said a car crashed into a fire engine as firefighters were assisting in another crash on SR-408.
The driver of the car was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said.
The firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of those involved have not been released.
3 of our firefighters were injured overnight when a car crashed into Engine-6 as they were outside assisting an accident on the 408. Driver of car was transported to ORMC as a trauma alert. We are grateful that the FF injuries are non-life threatening & wish for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/mpul2rAREN— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 21, 2018
