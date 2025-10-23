3 substitute teachers removed from Orange County classrooms within 2 months

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the last two months, three Orange County substitute teachers have made headlines after alleged inappropriate conduct in a classroom or after being arrested.

Orange County Public Schools confirmed all three were employed through Kelly Education.

This week, 27-year-old Daniel Huerta was arrested over accusations of inappropriate conduct in front of students.

According to the arrest report, four students reported seeing Huerta touching himself during their photography class at Howard Middle School. They also claimed to have seen nude photos on his phone.

“It made me feel distraught. What the heck, why would someone do that?” said Justice Martin, a parent, expressing concern over the incident.

Last month, a substitute teacher at Piedmont Lakes Middle School allegedly threatened students, leading to his immediate removal from the campus. The school district at the time described the incident as “deeply disturbing.” The district assured that he would not return to any Orange County Public Schools site.

Also last month, 27-year-old Zachary Grenier, another substitute teacher, was arrested on child pornography charges at Walker Middle School. Deputies said a search of his home revealed multiple explicit images of minors.

Orange County Public Schools says Kelly Education screens each substitute candidate before they’re hired.

Kelly Education says their screening procedure goes beyond the Florida Department of Education’s standards. The company said it includes comprehensive screenings and fingerprint checks, covering local, state and national criminal records, as well as the National Sex Offender Registry and crimes against children.

Channel 9 searched the two named substitutes. Neither of them had a known criminal past or any filings in court.

The school district told Channel 9, “While no screening process can fully predict future behavior, the District will collaborate with Kelly Services to review the current procedures.”

A district spokesperson said at this time the district will continue using Kelly Education.

