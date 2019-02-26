30 acres of vacant land near UCF could become a public park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new 30-acre park could be coming to east Orange County near the University of Central Florida.
On Tuesday, county commissioners approved $2.5 million to buy property near the Little Econlockhatchee River. The land sits between Rouse and Rocking Horse Roads.
The county is working with residents to decide how the park should look, but leaders need a $2.5 million grant from the state before they can buy the land.
Residents said they’re most concerned about the future of the property, which currently sits empty except for some trees and iron remains from bridges built in the 19th century.
“We’re clearly not happy,” said Frank Muni, who lives in the area. “You can see this is very quaint and quiet.”
The county believes if it creates a public park with walking trails, wildlife viewing and canoe access to the river, it would give the community an opportunity to enjoy the land without major development destroying it.
The county is exploring plans for housing along the west side of the property.
Flooding was an issue in the area after Hurricane Irma, but residents said Tuesday they believe the county could help mitigate those issues in the future.
If the state does not come up with the remaining money to buy the land, the county could back out of the plan.
Location of the proposed park:
