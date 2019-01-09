4 arrested after SWAT officers respond to home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SWAT officers and Orange County deputies have made several arrests after serving two warrants at a home near Lockhart on Wednesday, investigators said.
Officers said two narcotics warrants were served at the home, which is near the intersection of Overland Road and Clark Street.
Four people are under arrest and 15 others are being questioned, investigators said.
Officers said they were investigating reports that heroin and Xanax were being sold out of the home.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear how may suspects will be charged.
