4 burglars batter child, adult during armed home invasion in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four masked burglars forced themselves inside an Orlando apartment early Monday morning and battered two people, including a child, police said.
The incident happened at the Cornerstone apartment complex on the 2000 block of South Conway Road, police said.
Investigators said the burglars were armed with guns when they entered the apartment and battered an adult and one of the two children.
The burglars then ransacked the apartment and took several items before leaving, police said.
According to a news release, “A victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.” However, it is unknown whether that victim was a parent or the child.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.
Last week, three people were arrested in a rash of break-ins at the same apartment complex.
It is unknown whether the previous cases are related to Monday’s burglary.
Channel 9 obtained video from the scene:
