  • 4 burglars batter child, adult during armed home invasion in Orlando, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Four masked burglars forced themselves inside an Orlando apartment early Monday morning and battered two people, including a child, police said.

     

    Related Headlines

    The incident happened at the Cornerstone apartment complex on the 2000 block of South Conway Road, police said.

     

    Investigators said the burglars were armed with guns when they entered the apartment and battered an adult and one of the two children.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    The burglars then ransacked the apartment and took several items before leaving, police said.

     

    According to a news release, “A victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.” However, it is unknown whether that victim was a parent or the child.

     

    No arrests have been made.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

     

    Last week, three people were arrested in a rash of break-ins at the same apartment complex.

     

    It is unknown whether the previous cases are related to Monday’s burglary.

     

    Channel 9 obtained video from the scene:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 burglars batter child, adult during armed home invasion in Orlando, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Noor Salman's attorneys file motion to dismiss or…

  • Headline Goes Here

    $5,000 reward offered for information in downtown Orlando double homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 2 men fatally shot near downtown Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Devices found at Titusville HS turn out to be school project left…