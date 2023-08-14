4 paramedics hurt after ambulance crashes into building in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a serious crash involving a county ambulance.

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night near South Florida Avenue and Patterson Street.

A large hole is seen in the building after it was struck by the ambulance.

Polk County Fire Rescue said four people were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash and all were taken to a hospital for treatment.

