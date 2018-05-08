  • 4-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him, Orange County deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A television fell from its stand, killing a 4-year-old boy in an apartment on Silver Star Road, Orange County deputies said.

     

    The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Los Robles apartment complex.

     

    The Tyren Moss was taken to Florida Hospital South, where he later died, officials said.

     

    A news release said that a parent was present at the time of the incident and is cooperating with detectives.  

     

