4-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A television fell from its stand, killing a 4-year-old boy in an apartment on Silver Star Road, Orange County deputies said.
Related Headlines
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Los Robles apartment complex.
The Tyren Moss was taken to Florida Hospital South, where he later died, officials said.
A news release said that a parent was present at the time of the incident and is cooperating with detectives.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}