  • 4-year-old boy shot in arm by neighbor, Orlando police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old is in recovery after being shot in the arm Friday, according to Orlando police. 

    Deputies were dispatched out to the area of Curry Ford and Semoran Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.

    Officers said the boy's neighbor accidentally fired his handgun, and the bullet flee through a wall the man shared with his neighbor and grazed the 4-year-old's shoulder.

    The boy is expected to recover.

    It is unclear if the neighbor will face any charges. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

