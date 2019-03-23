4-year-old boy shot in arm by neighbor, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old is in recovery after being shot in the arm Friday, according to Orlando police.
Deputies were dispatched out to the area of Curry Ford and Semoran Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.
Officers said the boy's neighbor accidentally fired his handgun, and the bullet flee through a wall the man shared with his neighbor and grazed the 4-year-old's shoulder.
The boy is expected to recover.
It is unclear if the neighbor will face any charges.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
