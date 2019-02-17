5 adults, 12 children displaced after fire destroys Apopka home, Red Cross says

APOPKA, Fla. - Five adults and 12 children were displaced because of a fire overnight at a home in Apopka, according to the Red Cross.
The fire destroyed most of the home after starting around 3 a.m. Sunday on West Michael Gladden Boulevard, near South Park Avenue.
Related Headlines
WFTV reporter Ashley Edlund learned one of the victims is a disabled military veteran.
TRENDING NOW:
- False report of gun causes panic during security breach at Orlando International Airport, police say
- Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say
- VIDEO: 'No one wants to see that': Man says someone was watching him through his Nest camera
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
The Red Cross said the home is a total loss and the fire is believed to have started due to faulty wiring.
Officials said 17 people were living in the home and they all got out safely.
“When we came on scene, fire department was still spraying down the scene,” said Red Cross Duty Officer Tommy Miller. “What we're doing for them we're giving them assistance right now with lodging, assistance with food and clothes.”
The Red Cross said it is working on replacing medical equipment for the disabled veteran that was damaged inside the home.
NEW AT NOON— 12 children and 5 adults are without a home after an overnight fire in #Apopka. @AshleyEdlund reports—> pic.twitter.com/6pRyGILwwj— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) February 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}