  • 5 adults, 12 children displaced after fire destroys Apopka home, Red Cross says

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Five adults and 12 children were displaced because of a fire overnight at a home in Apopka, according to the Red Cross.

    The fire destroyed most of the home after starting around 3 a.m. Sunday on West Michael Gladden Boulevard, near South Park Avenue.

    WFTV reporter Ashley Edlund learned one of the victims is a disabled military veteran.

    The Red Cross said the home is a total loss and the fire is believed to have started due to faulty wiring.

    Officials said 17 people were living in the home and they all got out safely.

    “When we came on scene, fire department was still spraying down the scene,” said Red Cross Duty Officer Tommy Miller. “What we're doing for them we're giving them assistance right now with lodging, assistance with food and clothes.”

    The Red Cross said it is working on replacing medical equipment for the disabled veteran that was damaged inside the home.

