5 arrested after plan to steal thousands of gallons in fuel foiled by deputies, investigators say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has arrested five men in what investigators think was a foiled plan to steal thousands of gallons of fuel.
Investigators said the suspects went to great lengths to disguise the thefts.
Deputies said two shuttles, a pickup truck and a couple of work trucks were filled with gasoline purchased through identity theft.
The five suspects who were arrested Wednesday have posted their bonds.
Deputies seized the vehicles Wednesday from a group of suspects filling up at various gas stations around the county.
The Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes task force received information from concerned employees at one location about two vehicles that had been making suspicious transactions.
While investigators were following up leads in Melbourne, they were contacted about some suspicious activity in Cocoa.
Yasiel Ventura, 29, of Orlando; Didiel Rojas, 27, of Hialeah; Luis Ortiz, 29, of Orlando; Jose Fernandini, 59, of Orlando; and Jose Betancourt, 29, of South Dakota, were all arrested and charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel.
“In this 12-hour window, you're talking about 500 credit cards, hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel -- now you do that each day and you see the damage that's happening," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
Deputies are also working with the Secret Service on this case.
