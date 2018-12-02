0 5 people displaced, cat rescued after Cocoa house fire

COCOA, Fla. - Five people were displaced after a house caught fire in Cocoa on Sunday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. at a house on the 3700 block of Canaveral Groves Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, flames were billowing out of the garage and through the roof, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The garage sustained heavy damage in the fire, though firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

Firefighters were able to coax a cat, named Lucky, out of the house.

The cat was unharmed.

The fire department called the Red Cross about the five people displaced, firefighters said.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

