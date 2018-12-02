  • 5 people displaced, cat rescued after Cocoa house fire

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Five people were displaced after a house caught fire in Cocoa on Sunday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. 

    The fire broke out around 3:50 p.m. at a house on the 3700 block of Canaveral Groves Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    When firefighters arrived, flames were billowing out of the garage and through the roof, firefighters said. 

    Read: Woman stabbed, killed after rolling down car window to give money

    No one was injured. 

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The garage sustained heavy damage in the fire, though firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house. 

    Firefighters were able to coax a cat, named Lucky, out of the house. 

    The cat was unharmed. 

    The fire department called the Red Cross about the five people displaced, firefighters said. 

    There is no word on what caused the blaze. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories