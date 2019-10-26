5 teenagers arrested for burglaries, grand thefts spanning several counties, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Sumter County detectives said they arrested five teenagers who are believed to be involved in a string of burglaries and grand thefts spanning several weeks across many Central Florida counties.
Deputies said they got a tip from a witness who provided a vehicle description. Deputies said they were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they spotted a gun in plain sight.
A search of the vehicle found the teenagers in possession of several guns, drugs and credit cards, according to deputies.
The Sheriff's Office said it was able to locate the owner of one of the guns and it is attempting to locate the owners of other articles.
No other details were released.
