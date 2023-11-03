52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park to spotlight local arts, entertainment this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors in downtown Orlando will be treated to a special event this weekend.

Channel 9′s parent company Cox Media Group and the City of Orlando are hosting the 52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The family-friendly arts event is one of Orlando’s longest-running annual traditions.

Visitors will have a chance to mingle with artists and crafters from all over the state.

All while enjoying a variety of different foods from local vendors, along with live entertainment and a kid’s zone filled with fun activities.

More information about Fall Fiesta in the Park can be found here.

