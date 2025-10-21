565 manatee deaths reported in Florida this year, matching the annual average

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of October 10, 565 manatee deaths have been reported in Florida this year, aligning with the annual average.

Although the number of deaths is at the usual annual average, wildlife officials remain cautious. Of the reported deaths, 89 were connected to incidents involving watercraft.

“When we think of average manatee deaths in Florida, overall this year, we’re seeing consistent amounts of deaths with previous years outside of the unusual mortality event,” said George Warthen, Chief Conservation Officer at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This year’s manatee deaths are still considerably lower than the record 1,100 deaths in 2021, which were mainly caused by starvation.

Although current numbers match past averages, officials monitor closely to prevent another 2021-like mortality event.

