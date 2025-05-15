$5K reward offered after 90-year-old woman attacked in Dr. Phillips

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a $5,000 reward is now being offered after an elderly woman was attacked last month.

The incident happened at the HarborChase of Dr Phillips’ senior living community on Dela Drive.

Deputies said someone broke into a 90-year-old woman’s apartment on April 29, and tried to suffocate her, but she was able to fight him off.

Deputies later released video they say shows a person of interest they want to talk with.

Officials said the new $5,000 reward will be given through Crimeline to anyone who shares information that leads to an arrest in the case.

