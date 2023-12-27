6 people displaced after laundry fire at Seminole County mobile home, firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Crestview Lane around 3:35 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen by crews when they first arrived.

Firefighters said 50% of the mobile home was on fire before they could quickly extinguish the flames.

Officials said six people and one dog were outside of the home when they arrived, and no one was injured.

Firefighters told Channel 9 that someone doing laundry inside of the home appears to be the cause of the blaze.

The Red Cross has been notified to come and assist the family.

Firefighters from Seminole County and the Longwood Fire Department worked together to put out the fire.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

