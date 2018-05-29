  • 6 people sought in Orange County triple business burglary, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for six burglars who used a car to crash into one of three businesses that were burglarized Tuesday in Orange County, deputies said.

     

    A Little Caesars and a China Taste restaurant on Clarcona Ocoee Road were found with the doors smashed and a car was used to crash into a Metro PCS, deputies said.

     

    The car was still inside the store when deputies arrived.

     

    The burglars fled before deputies arrived. Information on what was stolen has not been released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

