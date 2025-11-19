6-year-old injured in Lake County overturn crash ‘may not walk again’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A car accident in Lake County on November 15th has resulted in severe spinal injuries for six-year-old Nickai Mixon. Doctors estimate he has only a 50% chance of regaining the ability to walk.

The crash happened when a Scion tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided with a Lincoln Aviator, leading to the deaths of two teenagers. Nickai Mixon, a passenger in the SUV involved, is currently receiving treatment at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The family shared the following statement on GoFundMe.

“On November 15th in Lake County, my 6-year-old cousin Nickai was involved in a devastating wreck that changed his life in an instant,” a family member wrote on GoFundMe. “His spine was partially shattered, and he required emergency surgery due to internal bleeding.”

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the crash happened when the teen driving the Scion tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Seeing the Lincoln Aviator coming, the driver swerved back into the southbound lane, lost control, and then re-entered the northbound lane, resulting in the collision.

Nickai Mixon’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and support his long recovery.

