  • 60th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival brings more than 200 artists to Central Florida

    By: James Tutten

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival will bring thousands of visitors to Park Avenue this weekend.

    Celebrating its 60th year, the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is one of the nation's oldest and largest outdoor art festivals.

    More than 200 artists from all over the world are showing off their artwork.

    Organizers said more than 350,000 people attend the event each year.

    "We saw lots of different sculptures with different colors in them and pottery," said visitor Delaney Anderson.

    The festival goes on until 6 p.m. Saturday and continues Sunday.

    More information can be found on the event’s website

