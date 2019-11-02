62-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl die in a crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl died in a crash Friday afternoon in Osceola County.
Troopers said Maria Noriega Encalada, 23, was traveling southbound and Marylou Waymack, 62, was driving northbound on Poinciana Boulevard.
Related Headlines
Officials said Noriega Encalada crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into Waymack's vehicle.
Waymack and a 5-year-old girl died of injuries from the crash, according to officials.
Troopers said Noriega Encalada faces charges and the crash remains under investigation.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}