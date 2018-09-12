0 63 guns have been taken away in Central Florida since passage of public safety act

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida law enforcement agencies have used a new law allowing officers to take away guns from mentally ill people who may harm themselves or others more than 60 times since the law went into effect six months ago.

The risk prevention policy is a statute in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act that passed after the February mass shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people.

"It's a positive start,” owner of Steel Fox Firearms in DeLand, Peter Ferrentino, said. "A firearm's a firearm. I mean it kills and it protects and in the right hands it'll do what it's supposed to do and in the wrong hands of a mentally ill person, it can do a lot of harm."

The law allows officers to seize guns for up to 24 hours from someone who is being committed under the Baker Act, meaning they are being committed for mental health treatment.

Officers can then petition for what’s called a risk prevention order which can keep guns out of the person’s hands for up to a year.

Eyewitness News learned the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has issued 27 RPOs so far; the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has issued 20; the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued 10; the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has issued six; and the Orlando Police Department has issued one.

We have requested the information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and we have not yet received the data.

"You got to start somewhere and then where it goes from there, I guess we'll see how it goes in a year or two to see if it actually makes a difference,” Ferrentino sad. “It can't hurt."

