$64M replacement college campus starts construction

Orange County Public Schools on Nov. 8 kicked off work on its latest technical college campus, which will be more than three times the size of the facilities it will replace.

The district started work on a new $64 million, roughly 100,000-square-foot Orange Technical College East on 31 acres next to University High School. The campus will replace its Winter Park campus at 901 W. Webster Ave., which first opened in 1974 with 30,556 square feet of space.

The new east campus site is targeting an opening in January 2025, and classes at Winter Park will be sunset at that time. OCPS may look at re-using the Winter Park site for other options, including a new magnet school, though has not decided what grade level or focus that would have.

