72-year-old bicyclist hit and killed by SUV driver who took off, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 72-year-old man who was hit and killed by an SUV while riding his bicycle Wednesday morning in Volusia County.
The driver of the SUV did not stay on the scene, troopers said.
Around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, a 72-year-old man on his bicycle was crossing Enterprise Road at the intersection of Volusia Avenue in Orange City, troopers said.
Troopers said the man was in the crosswalk as a gold or tan Chevy Suburban traveling northbound on Enterprise Road struck him.
According to troopers, the woman driving the SUV got out of the vehicle, looked at the victim, got back in her car and fled north on Enterprise Road.
Troopers describe the woman as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, white and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.
The man on the bicycle has not been identified.
Location of the crash investigation:
