At 7:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton.
The governor will speak Tuesday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner
- Major General John Haas Adjutant General of Florida
The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 7:45 a.m.
