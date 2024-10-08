Local

At 7:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Gov. DeSantis is set to give another update Tuesday morning on Florida's response to Hurricane Milton.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton.

The governor will speak Tuesday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

DeSantis will be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
  • Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner
  • Major General John Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 7:45 a.m.

