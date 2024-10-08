At 7:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled another briefing on Hurricane Milton.

The governor will speak Tuesday morning from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner

Major General John Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 7:45 a.m.

