76-year-old pizza delivery driver attacked by dog, police say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 76-year-old pizza delivery driver is recovering after being attacked by a dog while on the job.
John Isles was delivering pizza to a Palm Coast home Thursday night when he said the homeowner’s dog ran out the front door and attacked him.
“I went to open the door to go get the pizza, and the dog pushed around me and jumped,” the homeowner said.
Isles was bleeding from his cheek and his mouth, according to the 911 call made by the homeowner. He was initially taken to Halifax Hospital, but was eventually transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Isles required plastic surgery to fix the lacerations to his face. Deputies said they are unsure if the dog bit or scratched the man.
Jay Raybon, who is Isles' neighbor, said the situation is very unfortunate.
“Good neighbor, great neighbor. Keeps the grass mowed. Puts the trash out,” Raybon said.
The dog involved in the attack is a 5-year-old pit bull-boxer mix.
Deputies said the homeowner told them their dog attacked another dog three years ago.
The homeowner told deputies that Isles has delivered to their home in the past.
Animal Control officers are still investigating.
