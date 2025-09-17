8-year-old boy hurt after falling overboard from boat in Lake County, FWC says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured after falling overboard from a pontoon boat on Lake Harris on Tuesday evening.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which required the child to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

FWC said the incident happened while the boy was on a boat with his family.

The incident remains under investigation by the FWC.

