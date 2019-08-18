  • 83-year-old man killed in crash in Seminole County, investigators say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at Tuskawilla and Red Bug Lake roads in Seminole County. 

    Investigators said an 83-year-old man was driving on Red Bug Lake Road on Sunday morning when he had a medical episode. 

    The driver ended up on the wrong side of the road, sideswiped another car, continued going and ended up in a parking lot, where he hit another vehicle, investigators said. 

    The second vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied, according to officials.

    The crash remains under investigation.

