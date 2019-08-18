83-year-old man killed in crash in Seminole County, investigators say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at Tuskawilla and Red Bug Lake roads in Seminole County.
Investigators said an 83-year-old man was driving on Red Bug Lake Road on Sunday morning when he had a medical episode.
The driver ended up on the wrong side of the road, sideswiped another car, continued going and ended up in a parking lot, where he hit another vehicle, investigators said.
The second vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied, according to officials.
The crash remains under investigation.
#BREAKING at noon— @FHPOrlando is working a deadly crash at a busy #SeminoleCounty intersection—> pic.twitter.com/bZObLO3FIr— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) August 18, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}