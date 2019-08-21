  • 87-year-old man from The Villages missing

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    THE VILLAGES, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for 87-year-old Arthur Ayling.

    Officials said Ayling is 6 feet tall and approximately 178 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a white shirt and a navy blue jacket.

    He left his residence on Moncks Corner, The Villages around 5 p.m. in a red 2015 Toyota RAV 4, Florida tag #Z65BMK, in an unknown direction, according to officials. 

    Contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 with any information regarding Ayling.

