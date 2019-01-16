ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nine suspects – including one with a gun – got out of a van and surrounded a car in the middle of Interstate 4 early Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said that was after someone in the van pulled up next to the car’s driver and started pointing and shouting at him around 3:30 a.m. near Victory Way across the Osceola County line.
The driver told deputies when he asked what the people in the van wanted, the van sped up, got in front of his car and slammed on its brakes in the middle of the highway.
Deputies said one woman and eight men ranging in age from 21 to 41 then got out of the van and surrounded the victim’s vehicle, one of them pulling out a firearm.
Deputies said the victim sped up and called 911.
Osceola County deputies arrested all nine of the van’s occupants for unrelated misdemeanor drug charges. Deputies said the firearm was not recovered, but that charges will be filed with the State
Attorney’s Office against the suspect who pulled out the gun.
