0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Aug. 17

Happy Friday! WFTV.com's can't-miss stories before you start your weekend.

OVER-THE-TOP AT OIA: A man was arrested after he said he purposely caused a disturbance at a ticket counter at Orlando International Airport. Why he told Channel 9's Karen Parks, "I knew exactly what I was doing. I'm not crazy."

"I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO JAIL": A wandering five-year-old boy was picked up by a sheriff's deputy after he was sent walking home by himself on the third day of school. Click here to read what led to the confusion.

SUNPASS SNAFU: Trying to get your money back after this summer's toll trouble left you with overdraft penalties? Click here to see how to get reimbursed.

WHY WAIT UNTIL THE 28TH? Early voting has started for some Central Florida counties. See when early voting starts in your county and why this year's demographic could tip the scales.

NOT 'HOG' WASH: Residents of a Marion County neighborhood said they are fed up with wild hogs destroying their lawns. Click here to see what the hogs have done and why residents are allowed to shoot them.

REMEMBERING THE QUEEN OF SOUL: New reaction to the death of Aretha Franklin:

MISSED WARNING SIGNS? A Colorado man is under arrest for murder just days after going on TV to plead for the safe return of his missing daughters and pregnant wife. More on the heartbreaking case.

STORMS OR SUN FOR YOUR WEEKEND? Your 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: An Orange County Sheriff's Office employee responsible for delivering important documents like subpoenas, eviction notices and court documents is accused of spending more time at home than working. Watch Daralene Jones' story today at 5:45 p.m.

FINAL THOUGHTS FROM BRIAN SHIELDS:

Fun with numbers... 🤔😀 A post shared by Brian Shields WFTV (@brianshieldswftv) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

© 2018 Cox Media Group.