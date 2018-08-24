0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Aug. 24

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

SINKHOLE CAUSES ROAD CLOSURE IN DEBARY, FHP SAYS: A sinkhole that opened in DeBary is causing traffic issues Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Read what crews are doing to fix the problem.

OFFICIALS: JUVENILES, DEPUTY HOSPITALIZED AFTER CHASE LEADS TO CRASH: Three juveniles were injured in a crash after a pursuit with deputies in Orange County, according to investigators. Details on what led to the chase.

'A LOT OF PANIC,' WFTV’S JAMIE HOLMES SAYS WHILE IN HAWAII AS HURRICANE MOVES IN: Channel 9 anchor Jamie Holmes and his family was vacationing in Kauai, Hawaii when Hurricane Lane began moving closer to the island. Read Jamie's story.

'I'M SORRY, BUT I'M NOT,' SAYS WOMAN ACCUSED OF PUNCHING DRIVER: A woman on Saturday afternoon punched another driver who ignored her during a road rage incident in Winter Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Details on how it went down.

NATIONAL | ‘KISSING BUG' ILLNESS SPREADING ACROSS SOUTHERN U.S.: A disease caused by “kissing bugs” is more dangerous than it sounds and has sickened over 300,000 in the United States, the American Heart Association said. How the disease affects Florida.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - PETA BILLBOARD URGES PATRONS TO STOP EATING CRABS: Baltimore residents have gotten their claws out in response to an animal rights group’s new billboard campaign that urges people to stop eating crabs. Read the community's response.

NEW COUNTY-BY-COUNTY STORIES

HIGHER RAIN CHANCE: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Children growing up in motels and families unable to find places to live. This is the reality in Orange County. But how to fix it is open for debate. Three men running for Orange County mayor have different ideas about the issue. Investigative reporter Christopher Heath will have the story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

BRIAN SHIELDS SHARES VIDEO OF ISS OVER HURRICANE LANE

© 2018 Cox Media Group.