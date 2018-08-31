9 At Your Desk: Friday, Aug. 31

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:
STREET RACERS CRASH INTO SCHOOL BUS, HOUSE, FHP SAYS: Two street racers caused two crashes, one involving a school bus, in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Read an update on a driver's condition.
MAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA EXPOSING HIMSELF IN WILLIAMSBURG NEIGHBORHOOD: Detectives want to question a man who was recorded by a doorbell camera exposing himself Monday in the Williamsburg neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Details on the story.
DAD'S FACETIME CALL SAVES DAUGHTER TRAPPED IN CAR WITH DRUNKEN WOMAN: A Florida man used FaceTime to rescue his 5-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat of a parked car with a woman passed out drunk at the wheel of the vehicle. Here's what happened.
OVERDOSES LEAD POLICE TO ALLEGED DRUG HOUSE THAT HAD DRIVE-THRU: Four drug overdoses led police last week to raid a drug house that had a drive-thru and walk-up window, the Ocala Police Department said. Read what investigators found at the home.
NATIONAL | PUBLIX RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI CONTAMINATION: Publix Super Markets Inc., based in Lakeland, Fla., is recalling more than two dozen ground beef products that may be contaminated with a highly virulent strain of the E. coli bacteria. More about what the USDA said.
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE - DAVID BOWIE-THEMED COCKTAIL BAR OPENING IN LONDON: A cocktail bar with a David Bowie theme will be opening in London next month, the New Music Express reported. More details and check out the Bowie-inspired drinks.
- GREAT IRISH HOOLEY FESTIVAL AT RAGLAN ROAD IN DISNEY SPRINGS
- AQUATICA ORLANDO ANNOUNCES FIRST FIESTA AQUATICA EVENT
AFTERNOON STORMS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields
WHEN YOU GET HOME: Rain or shine? Watch certified meteorologist Tom Terry give the weekend forecast on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
BRIAN SHIELDS: Top 10 Lightning Fatalities by State 2008-2017
