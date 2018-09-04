0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Sept. 4

AMBER ALERT: A statewide search continued Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old Florida boy who investigators said was kidnapped by a stranger. Click or tap here to read about the investigation.

'STOP TELLING ME YOU WANT ME TO DIE; I GET IT': A Central Florida mom who was recorded dunking her 3-year-old son's head in a toilet after he used profanity said she has received death threats because of the viral video. Click or tap here to see the video and read how the video leaked.

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gordon strengthens and could hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane. Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence forms in the eastern Atlantic.

BOLD MOVE: Nike makes Colin Kaepernick the face of its new ad campaign. Kaepernick led the movement of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem. Read how the announcement is drawing both strong support and a fierce boycott.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: After more than a decade, a stolen pair of ruby slippers from the 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz have been found. Click or tap to read more about the shoe caper.

HOMEOWNERS, HEADS UP: Renting out your Orlando home on Airbnb? You could be fined if you don't register it. Read how to do it and why there's still some question as to where the money is going.

STOP AND SMELL THE FLOWERS: See the flowers that are so stunning they are causing a traffic jam.

AFTERNOON STORMS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Body cameras are supposed to hold police accountable, but what happens when officers don't turn them on? 9 Investigates uncovered two officers who repeatedly turned off their cameras after an unauthorized pursuit. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

