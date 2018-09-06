0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Sept. 6

HEARTBROKEN: The foster parents of Jordan Belliveau, the Largo boy allegedly killed by his own mother, are sharing their heartbreak. What they want now, and catch up on the chilling and heartbreaking case.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Police say a gunman killed at least three people at a bank building in downtown Cincinnati. Click or tap here for live updates.

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Hurricane Florence, the first major hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, is churning in the Atlantic, with two more potential named storms taking shape behind it.

REST IN PEACE: Orlando Magic chairman & Amway co-founder Richard DeVos has died at the age of 92. Read more about his life.

RECALL ALERT: Ford is recalling about 2 million pickup trucks due to a fire hazard caused by a seat belt issue. See which models are impacted.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Florida's next Lieutenant Governor could be an Orlando businessman, or the first Cuban-American woman to hold the post. The big announcements from both gubernatorial candidates.

WHAT THE HECK DOES "LODESTAR" MEAN? A New York Times op-ed about "resistance" within the Trump administration is stirring debate and raising eyebrows. It's also sparking speculation about who wrote it.

AFTERNOON STORMS: 5-Day Forecast with certified meteorologist Brian Shields

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates learned that Camping World Stadium officials want some $60 million in upgrades just four years after a $200 million dollar renovation. And public money will pay for it. Investigative reporter Karla Ray toured the stadium to find out what work needs to be re-done, and how a trim to the venue's original budget during the recession is costing more in the long run. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

FROM BRIAN SHIELDS: We're tracking the tropics! Stay with Channel 9:

The peak of the hurricane season is living up to expectations - I’m watching 3 areas! Florence isn’t a threat to Florida, as it stands now - but I’m monitoring. Two new systems are developing near Africa - lots of time to watch. Action in the tropics is TYPICAL this time of year! pic.twitter.com/w8kNRGmlSD — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 6, 2018

