0 9 At Your Desk: Friday, Dec. 14

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Friday:

STORMS ROLLING IN: Most of Central Florida is under a risk of severe storms Friday, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said. A line of storms will rake across Florida during the day. There will be a lot of wind produced by the storms, so the main threats are damaging straight-line wind and isolated tornadoes. Click here to find out when you can expect storms to roll through your neighborhood.

Most of Central Florida is under the 'Slight' risk area for severe storms from late today through early Saturday.

Main threat continues to be the wind associated with the storms; damaging straight-line winds and an isolated tornado risk. pic.twitter.com/53yJtLgCeb — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) December 14, 2018

It's the season of giving at WFTV! Click here to learn about your chance to win some holiday prizes

FIERY CRASH: Eastbound lanes of State Road 528 started reopening around 10 a.m. Friday nearly seven hours after a semi-truck overturned and caught fire on the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck spilled its load of clothing and other wares across the road after FHP said the driver lost control and struck multiple guard rails near State Road 520. Get the latest updates on the crash here.

#trafficalert S.R. 528 (Beachline Expy) still closed EASTBOUND at 32 mm after a 3 a.m. tractor trailer fire. @FHPOrlando says 1 lane should be opened in the next 30 minutes while crews continue to clean diesel fuel from the second lane. @965traffic @RAsaWFTV @TrooperSteve_ pic.twitter.com/B67G4kvqVj — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 14, 2018

TRAIN TROUBLE: Crews on Friday will observe traffic near downtown Orlando after trains struck vehicles in separate incidents Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., a SunRail train struck the rear of a vehicle that was partially stopped in a crossing at West Colonial Drive near Interstate 4, FDOT said. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., an Amtrak train struck the rear of another vehicle that was on the tracks, police said. Read more about both incidents.

GOLD STAR: Actor Gary Sinise continues to support the members of the military and their families, this time it was through the Snowball Express. Sinise’s charity, the Gary Sinise Foundation, took more than 1,000 Gold Star children from all over the country, to Walt Disney World. Read more here.

FREE SHIPPING DAY: Today’s the day to get that holiday shopping done, as Free Shipping Day has arrived. Free Shipping Day is the day many retailers either waive shipping fees or lower the minimum required to have your purchases shipped for free. Today also represents the “ship-by” date that most retailers use to guarantee that purchases you make online will be delivered by Christmas. Get all the coupon codes you need to get free shipping here.

ON A BOAT: Carnival Cruise Line announced plans Thursday to launch the first cruise ship with an on-board roller coaster. The BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster will circle the top of a new ship, Mardi Gras, when it sets sail in 2020. The cruise line boasts that BOLT will provide "an unforgettable and unique open-air thrill ride on the line’s newest and most innovative ship." Read more about the coaster.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

CHECK THE RULES: The Palm Bay Police Department said a serious ATV accident in The Compound over the weekend means it is a good time to remind people that it is not a public recreation area. Investigators said there is no new crackdown after the incident there over the weekend, but they will continue to enforce the law and try to educate people about what they should not be doing there. Read the details here.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Dec. 14, 2018, shows the photo taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte, center, and Prince Louis. Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP

CHRISTMAS ROYALTY: The royal family’s Christmas card images have been released. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are sending a photo taken in the fall of their family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, used a photo of them watching fireworks from the night of their wedding, taken in May. Click to see the photos.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: One of the most memorable MBI human trafficking cases involved 72-year-old Rick Rawls, a career criminal who recruited women from prison by putting money on their books and writing them letters. 9 Investigates reporter Karla Ray started covering the case back in 2014 when he was arrested under a relatively new law that made human trafficking a felony. This week, she found out he is getting out of prison in a few days, a year early due to good behavior. Rawls was given a lax sentence of just five years with a year credit for time served because of health issues. Ray spoke with investigators and victims to see if Rawls' case is an exception or the rule. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

DON'T FORGET YOUR UMBRELLA!

Marion and Flagler counties now join Sumter in the Flood Watch. It goes until 10pm tonight for Sumter, 4am tomorrow morning for Marion and Flagler. pic.twitter.com/uRNI6RcPwv — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) December 14, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.